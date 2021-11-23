JCF pays tribute to families, children of cops who died

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Tuesday paid tribute to the families and children of officers who passed within the last year.

According to the JCF, the children were honoured at a breakfast and luncheon which were a part of its celebration of 154 years of service to Jamaica.

Tremalik Smith, son of Sergeant Marlon Smith who died in a motor vehicle crash in Trelawny on June 24 paid tribute.

"It's not easy losing a parent to death at this time in our lives, especially when the person is our lifeline...when mom said no, he always said yes," said Tremalik. He gave an example of how his dad would always say yes to them requesting KFC, pizza or Wendy's, even though he knew his mom cooked dinner. Tremalik encouraged the other children present to "reach for the stars and don't disappoint", in an effort to make their deceased parents proud.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, reminded the families that the JCF will always be their family. He thanked them for coming to the event which was specially planned for them.

"Once you are family of one of our fallen officers you are family forever, you'll always remain a part of us," he said.

In keeping with this year's theme, 'Tenacity, Transformation and Trust: A Force for Good', Anderson alluded to the fact that it is the nature of police officers to put people, country and family before self.

"I am sure if we should have the opportunity to ask our fallen colleagues if they would choose to do this [policing] again, they would say yes," he said.

Nine-year-old Mackenzie Sharpe, daughter of District Constable Michael Sharpe, said, "I want to say to the people who are at the same stage as I am, God will bless and guide you during this time. The Bible says that father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his habitation. Meaning, God protects those who cannot protect themselves. So just know that you are not alone.”