JCF reports reduction in major crimes, increase in firearm seizures

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues its campaign to seize illegal guns, dismantle gangs and apprehend gunmen, the High Command reported a 15 per cent reduction in all major crimes, a 37 per cent increase in illegal firearms seizures and the apprehension of 18 wanted persons since the start of the year.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson gave these updates during a press briefing at his Old Hope Road Office on Tuesday, March 1.

Giving a breakdown of major crimes, Anderson said 754 major crimes were reported to the police since the start of the year, the lowest figure since 2010.

“There has been a six per cent reduction in murders, a 21 per cent decline in shootings, a 44 per cent decline in rapes, a 14 per cent reduction in robberies and a five per cent reduction in break-ins," he said.

It was also revealed that the JCF seized a total of 163 firearms since the start of January, 28 of which were high-powered rifles.

“Let me make it clear, the high-powered rifles that have been seized are not cheap, they are not tools of economic development or productivity; they are high-value weapons normally associated with warfare rather than crime," said Anderson.

The top cop also stated that the JCF will continue to use the Wanted Wednesday initiative, which was launched in 2021, to apprehend wanted individuals across the island.

“Eleven persons featured in our Wanted Wednesday campaign last year were taken into custody and one was killed in a confrontation with the police. So far this year, since the publication of 88 most wanted in January, 17 have been taken into custody and one was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police," Major General Anderson disclosed.

He added, “In dealing with gunmen, the JCF has sought to strategically shift the national conversation and consciousness surrounding the reporting of wanted persons."

The commissioner went on to urge the public not to support gunmen and gangs. During the media briefing he congratulated the members of the JCF and thanked the Jamaica Defence Force and other local and foreign law enforcement agencies for their support and collaborative efforts being used to tackle crime in Jamaica.