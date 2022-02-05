UPDATE: JCF suspends policewoman arrested in Florida

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a member of the organisation has been suspended with immediate effect following her arrest on criminal charges in the United States of America on Friday, February 4.

The cop was earlier identified as 42-year-old Shelian Allen, who is said to be a constable.

Allen was arrested by members of the Homeland Security Investigation team shortly after arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the USA. She has been charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and drug trafficking.

The JCF said it will continue to collaborate with its international counterparts in this matter.