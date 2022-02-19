JCF to spend $1 billion to enhance investigative capacity

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security will be spending approximately $1 billion on initiatives aimed at equipping the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to improve its investigative capabilities under the Security Strengthening Project.

The allocation, details of which are outlined in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, will be used to continue and complete implementation of the Jail Management Software, the Citizens Service Portal Software, and the JCF’s Stations Record and Case Management Systems.

It will also go towards installing the Department of Correctional Services’ surveillance equipment; network drops for the JCF high priority sites; network equipment to facilitate connection of agencies; and procuring fibre optic cable for the JCF and a Mobile Command Centre.

Several initiatives have been completed at the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM) under the project up to December 2021.

These include the supply of DNA database and forensic equipment to the IFSLM; supply of Bullettrax Acquisition Station and IBIS Data Concentrator to the FLA; and provision of servers, software, desktop monitors, among other items to both entities.

The project, which started in January 2018, is slated to end in March 2023. It is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.