JCF urges public to be aware of criminals who target potential car buyers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has sought to advise the public to be on the alert for criminals who target potential car buyers with promises of 'good deals' on motor vehicles with the intention to hoax them out of their money.

According to a release, the JCF says the police are aware that individuals have gone as far as to use “the image and name of Government Minister and Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, to lure unsuspecting people to purchase motor vehicles” and have declared that these people are “in no way connected to Vaz and do not have the authority to conduct business on his behalf.”

The JCF has warned that the public should always seek to do transactions of that nature through reputable businesses and official channels. The police are further advising citizens to take extreme caution and exercise vigilance before conducting these business transactions.

The release stated that should citizens have any need to conduct business of this nature, they are encouraged to do so under the supervision of the police, or contact the nearest police station or the 119 emergency number, should they feel victimised.