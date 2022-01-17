JCF urges public to be aware of criminals who target potential car buyers

JCF urges public to be aware of criminals who target potential car buyersMonday, January 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has sought to advise the public to be on the alert for criminals who target potential car buyers with promises of 'good deals' on motor vehicles with the intention to hoax them out of their money.
According to a release, the JCF says the police are aware that individuals have gone as far as to use “the image and name of Government Minister and Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, to lure unsuspecting people to purchase motor vehicles” and have declared that these people are “in no way connected to Vaz and do not have the authority to conduct business on his behalf.”
The JCF has warned that the public should always seek to do transactions of that nature through reputable businesses and official channels. The police are further advising citizens to take extreme caution and exercise vigilance before conducting these business transactions.
The release stated that should citizens have any need to conduct business of this nature, they are encouraged to do so under the supervision of the police, or contact the nearest police station or the 119 emergency number, should they feel victimised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy