JCF urges public to report domestic violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging the public to contact any of its 10 Domestic Violence Intervention Centres if they are in need of assistance.

The centres, which are in the parishes of Kingston, Clarendon, St Ann, St Catherine, St Elizabeth, St Mary, St Thomas, and Westmoreland, are pivotal in bridging the trust gap between the police and citizens, the JCF said.

According to the police, the centres also serve as a critical tool to treat violence resulting from domestic feuds.

Detective Inspector Georgia Lowe, who is stationed at the Community Safety and Security Branch, said the JCF has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases during the pandemic.

“Please reach out if you have any situation, do not bear it alone. If you have persons you can call, it might be a neighbour, might be a family [member], it might be a pastor, do not suffer in silence,” Lowe said.

“We are just asking persons to be aware and try to resolve issues without being physical, even though we know that domestic violence goes beyond that. We are just asking persons to be mindful because it is trending upwards,” she added.

Detective Inspector Lowe noted that the JCF has officers who are trained in conflict resolution and are on hand to diffuse disputes before they become violent.

“The JCF has trained mediators and most police officers working at a station are trained in mediation. Because from day to day, a lot of the time spent at some station [involves] mediating between neighbours, between families, for simple things. So mediating is a big part of what we do,” she stated.

At the same time, Corporal Kayla Keane of the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit, noted that the centres are well equipped to manage abuse cases.

“The centres…are specifically created to deal with these types of issues. There are local pastors who can provide whatever spiritual support you might need, because for some conflicts, it can be resolved in different ways. So, the JCF is very adept at dealing with these activities and we are ready and willing to assist,” Keane stated.

Meanwhile, Head of the Public Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie is encouraging men affected by domestic violence to come forward and report it.

“We usually have the men who shy away from coming forward and reporting. So, I want to encourage them, encourage us as men, that let us not sit down and be shy in terms of seeking help,” he stated.