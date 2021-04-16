JCF urges the public to inform loved ones of intended destination, whereabouts

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging members of the public to inform loved ones or friends of their intention to leave home, and of their whereabouts once they have arrived at the intended destination.

Noting that it takes all reports of missing persons seriously, and applies the requisite attention in an effort to have each person return home safely, the JCF said in several of the cases the person was not actually missing.

''The constabulary continues to deploy a significant amount of resources in multiple missing persons cases; investigations into these have revealed that a number of these persons were in fact not missing, but had willingly left their places of residence without the knowledge of family members or friends,'' the police said in a statement today.

''Against this, we are strongly encouraging people to inform loved ones or friends of their intention to leave home, and of their whereabouts once they have arrived at the intended destination,'' the statement said.

The police said the information forms part of an important personal safety plan that will ''not only reduce the anxiety and panic felt by loved ones who are unable to confirm your wellness, but also allows for the constabulary to devote greater resources to persons whose lives may in fact be in danger.''

''In cases where persons are missing, information about where they went also speeds up the investigation and produces more favourable outcomes,'' the police added.

''We understand and appreciate individuals' need for privacy, but we have a sworn duty to respond to and allocate all necessary resources to thoroughly investigate each case. Disingenuous cases have the potential to utilise and reduce resources that are critically needed for high-risk cases,'' the statement added.

“We encourage the public to be responsible and deliberate in the sharing of their whereabouts and help us to keep you safe. At the same time, we continue to urge the public to advise us when a loved one goes missing and to provide as much information as possible, including a recent photograph,'' it said.