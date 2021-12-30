JCF warns against illegal New Year's gun salute

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning individuals to desist from carrying out the illegal practice of using their weapons to do celebratory 'gun salutes' during New Year celebrations.

The police said if the illegal activities are observed or are brought to the attention of the police, the law will be applied to ''its fullest extent.''

Citizens are encouraged to contact the 119 Police emergency number or the nearest police station to report any breach of the law.