JC Trust pleased with handling of Ruel Reid matter

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica College (JC) Trust has expressed complete satisfaction with the way the Ruel Reid matter was handled by the Board of Jamaica College and the special committee which was appointed to deal with it.

The matter of Reid's tenure at JC has been an ongoing discussion among the public and last week reports emerged that the JC board had recommended a five-year extension of Reid's leave, which expired on Saturday.

However, the recommendation was not approved by the Education Ministry and shortly after, the former minister of education stepped down as principal of the college.

In a statement Monday, noting that it is the legal owner of Jamaica College, the Trust said: “We are confident that they examined the most appropriate options and made informed and principled decisions in the best interest of the school.

“We take this opportunity to thank Chairman Michael Bernard, Deputy Chairman/Attorney Lance Hylton and all members for their hard work,” it said.

The Trust said it continues to have complete confidence in the board and has no intention of changing much less dismissing the board.

“We and they look forward to continuing the real reason for service namely, continuing the March in Excellence which our 1,650 boys deserve,” it added.

Reid is currently facing fraud charges related to an embezzlement scandal at the Caribbean Maritime University.