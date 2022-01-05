JC and Dinthill advance in Champions Cup

JC and Dinthill advance in Champions CupWednesday, January 05, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Former champions Jamaica College (JC) and Dinthill Technical are the first semi-finalists in the ISSA Champions Cup Knock-Out after scoring contrasting wins in the quarter-finals as the schoolboys' football season resumed today following the Christmas break.
JC, the 2014 champions, had a close 1-0 win over Garvey Maceo High in their game at the stadium east field while Dinthill Technical came from a goal own to beat St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz thanks to a hat-trick from Jaheim Thomas.
They advance to the semi-finals set for Saturday and will await the winners of the other quarter-final games between defending champions Kingston College against Mannings School at STETHS and Clarendon College and Charlie Smith High at stadium east.
Philando Wing scored the only goal in the first game at stadium east, beating the Garvey Maceo goal-keeper in the 11th minute and despite being dominated for most of the second half, held on for the win.
This was the first loss for Garvey Maceo for the entire season
At St Elizabeth Technical High School, Leon Brown gave STATHS the lead in the 12th minute, the first goal being conceded by Dinthill Technical all season.
Dinthill responded almost immediately when Thomas equalised in the 16th minute and then scored two more while Ricardo Matthews and Shamier Hutchinson got one each as well.
- Paul A Reid
