JC and Edwin Allen win Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica College dethroned Kingston College to win the Boys Champs and Edwin Allen won a seventh straight girls title as the ISSA GraceKennedy Athletics championships ended at the National Stadium today.

It was Jamaica College's first title since 2011 and 22nd overall, while Edwin Allen were winning their eighth title.

Kingston College had led the boys points table coming into the final day and the lead exchanged hands several times, but despite being disqualified after winning the 4x400m relays, Jamaica College still won the Mortimer Geddes trophy, symbol of high school boys track supremacy.

The 'Blues' scored 328.5 points, Kingston College 313, Calabar High rallied on the final day and finished with 241.5 for third, St Elizabeth Technical scored 181 points for fourth, and St Jago 129 for fifth place.

Edwin Allen High were always comfortable after the second day and ended with 340 points, well ahead of a gallant St Jago High, 309.50 points, Hydel High were third, 301.50, followed by Holmwood Technical, 160.50 and Vere Technical, 128.

Boys final points

1) Jamaica College - 328.50

2) Kingston College - 313

3) Calabar High - 241.50

4) St. Elizabeth Technical - 181

5) St. Jago High - 129

6) Edwin Allen High - 76

7) Wolmer's Boys School - 68.50

8) Excelsior High - 58

9) Vere Technical - 23

10) Maggotty High - 21

11) Cornwall College - 18.50

12) Bellefield High - 18; 12) Petersfield High - 18

14) Holmwood Technical - 13; 14) Clarendon College - 13

16) Ferncourt High - 10; 16) Campion College - 10

18) St. George's College - 7; 18) Rusea's High - 7

20) Camperdown High - 6; 20) Hydel High - 6

22) St. Mary's College - 5; 22) Muschett High - 5; 22) St. Catherine High - 5

25) Titchfield High - 4; 25) Port Antonio High - 4

27) Rhodes Hall High - 3; 27) Foga Road High - 3

29) St. Mary High - 2; 29) Lacovia High - 2

31) Oberlin High - 1; 31) Herbert Morrison Technical - 1

Girls final points

1) Edwin Allen High - 340

2) St. Jago High - 309.50

3) Hydel High - 301.50

4) Holmwood Technical - 160.50

5) Vere Technical - 128

6) St. Catherine High - 75

7) Rusea's High - 70

8) Wolmer's Girls School - 57

9) Excelsior High - 42.50

10) Clarendon College - 40

11) St. Elizabeth Technical - 30

12) St. Mary High - 24

13) Manchester High - 21.50

14) The Queen's School - 20

15) Alpha Academy - 19.50

16) Merl Grove High - 13.50

17) Camperdown High - 13; 17) Alphansus Davis High - 13

19) Mount Alvernia High - 12

20) Ferncourt High - 9

21) Rhodes Hall High - 8; 21) Immaculate Conception - 8

23) Glengoffe High - 7; 23) Herbert Morrison Technical - 7

25) St. Andrew High - 6.50

26) Maggotty High - 5; 26) Dinthill Technical - 5; 26) Petersfield High - 5; 26) Steer Town Academy - 5; 26) Albert Town High - 5

31) Port Antonio High - 4; 31) Campion College- 4; 31) Lacovia High- 4

Paul A Reid