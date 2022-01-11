JC defeat Charlie Smith 3-0, book spot in Manning Cup final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) booked their spot in the final of the ISSA Manning Cup football competition today after dismissing Charlie Smith High 3-0 in their semi-final game at the stadium east.

Jamaica College rebounded from their loss in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup to Dinthill Technical at the same venue on Saturday and led 1-0 at half time before two second half goals killed off the game.

Dwight Merrick gave JC the lead in the 37th minute before Tarick Ximines doubled the score in the 67th and Giovanni Mitto added the third goal two minutes into time added.

In the final, JC will play the winners of the other semi-final between Kingston College and St Andrew Technical.

- Paul A Reid