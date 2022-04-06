CHAMPS 2022: JC hurdler Jayden Brown DQed

CHAMPS 2022: JC hurdler Jayden Brown DQedWednesday, April 06, 2022
There was another setback for defending champion Jamaica College as Jayden Brown was disqualified from the Class One 400m hurdles final.
A former Class Two champion while representing Kingston College in 2019, Brown stumbled badly in the semifinals before hitting the ninth hurdle, but recovered and finish second.
However, he was later disqualified for a lane infringement.
Brown's spot in the final has been taken by Romario Stewart of Petersfield High, leaving JC without a finalist in the event as Roburn Walker also failed to progress.
Earlier, JC's top Class Two 400m runner Omary Robinson failed to advance, along with their top Class Three 100m sprinter Taesean Lawrence, who struggled before falling to the ground in agony and failing to finish his race.
Howard Walker
