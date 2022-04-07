Champs 2022: JC's Zachary Campbell seeking medal upgrade in shot put event

Champs 2022: JC's Zachary Campbell seeking medal upgrade in shot put eventThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell will be seeking to upgrade his bronze medal to gold in the Class 2 Boys' shot put after he led the qualifying on Thursday at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium.
Eight athletes achieved the automatic qualifying mark of 14.20m - led by Campbell's 17.20m on his first try - with his teammate Delangelo Jackson next with 15.46m, also on his first try.
St Catherine High's Rajay Hemmings (15.40m), Cornwall College's Mar-Lando Farquharson (15.09m) and Calabar's Matthew Blake (14.86m) also made it through.
Kingston College's CARIFTA Trials Under-17 double winner Despiro Wray (14.54m), Wolmers Boys' Cavaughn Omally (14.42m) and Kingston College's Antwon Walkin (14.41m) were also automatic qualifiers.
- Paul A Reid
