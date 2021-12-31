JDF Coast Guard seize vessel with guns, ammo destined for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force said the coast guard on Thursday successfully intercepted a vessel carrying illegal weapons and ammunition destined for Jamaica.

According to the JDF, the vessel was intercepted off the coast of St Elizabeth with two Jamaicans onboard, resulting in the seizure of two illegal weapons, two magazines and 159 rounds of ammunition in the smuggling attempt.

''The men, the vessel and contraband items have been handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force for processing,'' the JDF said in a statement.

Brigadier Roderick Williams, Brigade Commander of the Maritime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC) said that “significant note should be made where we have prevented illicit weapons and ammunition from entering the country as another instance of the return on GOJ's investment in aerial and maritime surveillance and interdiction assets for the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing and JDF CG.''

''This is evident in this successful seizure, which comes on the heels of the commissioning into service on 30 December, 2021, of the HMJS ALEXANDER BUSTAMANTE, an offshore patrol vessel which has been assigned to the 2nd Dist JDF CG,” he added.

Commander Aceion Prescott, the commanding officer of the 2nd Dist JDF CG said that “this seizure attests to the dedication of the men and women of the 2nd Dist JDF CG operating in synergy with the JDF AW and other MACC elements to effect an interdiction. It has prevented illegal firearms and ammunition from reaching criminal hands and has undoubtedly saved lives.”

The security forces urged individuals to call the JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 to provide assistance in ridding the country of criminal activities.