JDF establishing base in Wareika Hills

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is to create a special operations base in Wareika Hills, St Andrew.

Holness has approved the transfer of more than 100 acres of hilltop land from the Windsor Farm Property to the JDF for the creation of the special operations base.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his contributions to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

He pointed out that this is a strategic location from which the JDF can take control of the mountain range and conduct operations in support of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and other national security goals.

He said the establishment of the base is the first of many more to come, and forms part of the strategic plan to increase security in the country's land domain. The base is also in response to the growing trend of criminals creating hideouts and camps in very remote or uninhabited areas from which they launch attacks on communities and then escape back to these areas.

“We will not cede an inch of land for criminals to feel they have control and are out of the reach of law enforcement and the Jamaican State,” Holness said.

He said the JDF will be expanding its patrol, surveillance, and presence in remote and inaccessible regions across Jamaica.

“Where feasible, permanent presence will be established and this will assist not only in detecting criminals and illegal activities but with conservation of resources in these areas,” he added.

As part of Plan Secure Jamaica, the Government has been expanding the capabilities of the JDF in air, sea, land and cyber domains, Holness said.

The Prime Minister noted, too, that the JDF is also playing a key role in social intervention and community building through training and youth engagement.

“This Government is pursuing a comprehensive, sustainable strategy to improve our security and sowing SEEDS for Peace, Opportunity and Prosperity,” he said.