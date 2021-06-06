JDF private among two shot dead in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) private is among two men who were shot and killed by unknown assailant/s in their community in Spring Piece district, St Ann yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old JDF Private Leighton Sinclair and 38-year-old mechanic, Devoy Webb both of the community.

The police said residents summoned them when they heard explosions about 11:20 pm and on arrival, both men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said detectives are currently combing the scene but no motive has been established for the killings.