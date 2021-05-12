JDF receives another helicopter

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) received its sixth Bell 505 Jet Ranger X turbine helicopter this week, marking the 300th jet delivery for the manufacturing company.

According to a report from news agency AINonline, the first Bell 505 was delivered in 2017. Today, 300 reproduction of the helicopter model are in operation across six continents, with customers who have logged more than 70,000 hours.

AINonline said that the five-seat 505 has a top speed of 125 knots and a useful load of 1,500 pounds. New 505s can be fitted with the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite, flight stream, autopilot, lightweight EMS interior, Bell public safety configuration, Pulselite, FliteStep, a left-hand side baggage door, and moveable ballast.

“The Bell 505 is one of Bell's fastest-growing commercial programs to date,” Michael Thacker, executive vice president, innovation and commercial business said.

“As we continue to see interest for the aircraft in public safety, utility, and corporate transport, Bell has invested in new products and technologies to expand the Bell 505's capabilities.”