JDF receives another helicopter

JDF receives another helicopterWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) received its sixth Bell 505 Jet Ranger X turbine helicopter this week, marking the 300th jet delivery for the manufacturing company.
According to a report from news agency AINonline, the first Bell 505 was delivered in 2017. Today, 300 reproduction of the helicopter model are in operation across six continents, with customers who have logged more than 70,000 hours.
AINonline said that the five-seat 505 has a top speed of 125 knots and a useful load of 1,500 pounds. New 505s can be fitted with the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite, flight stream, autopilot, lightweight EMS interior, Bell public safety configuration, Pulselite, FliteStep, a left-hand side baggage door, and moveable ballast.
“The Bell 505 is one of Bell's fastest-growing commercial programs to date,” Michael Thacker, executive vice president, innovation and commercial business said.
“As we continue to see interest for the aircraft in public safety, utility, and corporate transport, Bell has invested in new products and technologies to expand the Bell 505's capabilities.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy