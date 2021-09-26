JDF rubbishes social media report on military equipment

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says that social media posts that are currently in circulation regarding a shipment of military equipment, as a purchase made by the Force, are false.

In a statement today, the JDF said it did not purchase the vehicles being shown in the circulating video.

''The organisation is also not aware of the origin of the post and disassociates itself from this video or any material related to it,'' the statement said.

''The JDF reminds everyone to act responsibly and verify all information before sharing. We thank the public for the opportunity to provide clarity on this matter,'' it added.