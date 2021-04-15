JDF says man rumoured dead on US flight an ex-soldier

JDF says man rumoured dead on US flight an ex-soldierThursday, April 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has denounced claims circulating on social media that one of its soldiers died on a JetBlue flight en route to New York from Kingston, Jamaica yesterday afternoon.
Lieutenant Nathan Curtis, civil military co-operations officer at the JDF, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the man in a photograph being circulated, has no current affiliations with the JDF.
"The man identified in the photo is not a member of the JDF. He is an ex-soldier who terminated his service on January 15, 2020," Curtis said.
The Norman Manley International Airport has confirmed that a flight headed to New York on Wednesday was diverted to the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina.
It is reported that a male passenger aboard the plane had a medical emergency.
Curtis said the JDF isn't able to confirm whether or not the ex-soldier has died.
"We have seen the reports indicating that the man identified is dead. The JDF is not in a position to provide clinical confirmation of his death."
Also, representatives from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told OBSERVER ONLINE they were not aware of the incident and could not provide any information.
Romardo Lyons
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy