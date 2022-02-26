JDF sergeant in custody following woman's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) sergeant is now in police custody as a probe commenced into the killing of an unidentified woman on Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5 on Saturday, February 26 unfolds.

The body of the woman appears to be in its late-thirties, is about 5 feet 2 inches long, and has a skin tone that shows evidence of bleaching. It was clad in a black blouse, purple sweat pants and one foot of black-and-red Nike sneakers.

Reports from St Andrew Central detectives are that about 4:20 am, the Cross Roads Police responded to an assignment of a motor vehicle collision. On arrival of the team, a grey Honda Fit motor car was seen; a woman's body was protruding from the front passenger seat. She had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations that followed revealed that the motor car belongs to a JDF sergeant, who is also a licensed firearm holder. He was located and taken into custody.

Detectives say they are working diligently as the case progresses.