JDF soldier remanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) sergeant, Theophilus Tracy, was further remanded until May 2 to allow police to complete assessment of a firearm that was handed over to investigators earlier this week.

Tracey, who last appeared before the Halfway Tree Parish Court on March 10, was charged for failure to hand over his firearm for inspection after a suspected prostitute was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday February 26.



Court clerk argued that his bail be denied because he poses a flight risk since his tenure in the JDF is coming to an end. They also argued that Tracey may interfere with the investigation.



However, Tracey's Attorney-at-Law, Peter Champagnie, seemed to take exception to the court's stance, arguing that his client has been in custody since February and any investigation to be done on the item in police possession would be "ballistics" and should not pose a problem.



Champagnie also argued that since Tracey was charged with failure to hand over his firearm, the witness in this instance is the police officer and as such he would not be able to interfere with any investigation.



To which, Senior Parish Judge, Lori-Ann Montague-Cole stated, " that's rather humorous."



Champagnie also argued that this charge is a " holding charge" as investigators await the possibility of charges being laid against Tracey.



Addressing Tracey, Montague-Cole said, "Mr Tracey, I am granting the prosecutors further adjournment," as she advised him that he is further remanded in custody.



Tracy was taken into custody when police began probing the killing of the suspected prostitute on Caledonia Avenue in Kingston.



OBSERVER ONLINE understands that on the day of the incident, the St Andrew Central police reported that about 4:20 am, the Cross Roads Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision. On arrival of the team, a grey Honda Fit motor car was seen with a woman's body protruding from the front passenger seat.



It was reported that she had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Police said the body of the woman, who is still unidentified, appeared to be in its late-thirties, is about 5 feet 2 inches long, and has a skin tone that shows evidence of bleaching.



It was clad in a black blouse, purple sweat pants, and one foot of black-and-red Nike sneakers.



Investigations that followed revealed that the motor car belonged to the JDF sergeant, who is also a licensed firearm holder. He was located and taken into custod