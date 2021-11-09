JDF to conduct military rehearsals with ceremonial explosives near National Heroes Circle

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising residents in and around the National Heroes Circle area that it will be conducting military rehearsals and ceremonial exercises using ceremonial explosives.

The explosions are part of the Annual Remembrance Day celebrations held in honour of military veterans who died in the service of their country.

The rehearsals are set to take place on Tuesday and Thursday at approximately 11:00 am.

The JDF says the explosions will in no way pose danger to lives or property.

It added that if that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, members of the public may contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776.