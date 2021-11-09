JDF to conduct military rehearsals with ceremonial explosives near National Heroes Circle

JDF to conduct military rehearsals with ceremonial explosives near National Heroes CircleTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising residents in and around the National Heroes Circle area that it will be conducting military rehearsals and ceremonial exercises using ceremonial explosives.
The explosions are part of the Annual Remembrance Day celebrations held in honour of military veterans who died in the service of their country.
The rehearsals are set to take place on Tuesday and Thursday at approximately 11:00 am.
The JDF says the explosions will in no way pose danger to lives or property.
It added that if that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, members of the public may contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy