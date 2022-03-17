JDF to establish army base in Wareika Hills

JDF to establish army base in Wareika HillsThursday, March 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica Defence Force [JDF] army bases are to be established in remote areas across the country to flush out criminals who feel they are out of reach of the law.
The first such base is to be established in Wareika Hills, St Andrew, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Thursday. He was making his contribution to the Budget Debate in Gordon House.
Holness said that the move was part of a strategic plan by the Government to increase security in the country's land domain. He said it was also “in response to the growing trend of criminals creating hideouts and camps in very remote and uninhabited areas, from which they launch attacks on communities and then escape back into these areas”.
“The JDF will be expanding its patrol, surveillance and presence in our remote and inaccessible regions across Jamaica,” the prime minister said. He noted that where feasible, permanent presence will be established.
“This will assist not just in detecting criminals and illegal activities, but it will also help in the conservation of the country's natural resources in these areas,” he explained. He disclosed that last Thursday, he approved the transfer of over 100 acres of hilltop land from the Windsor Farm property in Wareika Hills to the JDF for the creation of a special operations base.
“This is a strategic location from which the JDF can take control of the mountain range and conduct a range of operations in support of the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] and other national security programmes,” said Holness. He told the House that the Wareika Hills base is the first of many such bases to come.
“We will not cede one inch of land to criminals to feel that they have control and are out of reach of law enforcement and the Jamaican state,” he remarked.
He warned that “If they think that they can hide, go up into the hills, run come down and extort people doing the road work in Bull Bay; we know you, we're going to find you and you will be dealt with according to the law".
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy