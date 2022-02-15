JEF boss wants greater focus on root causes of violent crimes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Employers' Federation (JEF) President, David Wan, is suggesting that greater law-enforcement focus be placed on identifying and addressing the root causes of violent crimes, to stem the wave currently being experienced.

Citing drug trafficking and lotto scamming among the illicit activities fuelling a significant percentage of the crimes across Jamaica, Wan says “trying to arrest all the persons who are killing each other [over issues] involving [these engagements] is just a [short-term response]”.

In a release, Wan suggested that getting to the “root of drug trafficking” and “putting away the heads of scamming organisations” could “make a dent in crime that is more long-lasting.”

“So, I'd like to see [the security forces] go more for eradicating the drug routes and taking out the kingpins in the scamming business as a means of crime-fighting, rather than to just [engage in] hard policing and trying to monitor everything. That, to me, is one of the more strategic things I think they should do,” Wan shared.

In the meantime, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President, Ian Neita, says the organization is looking forward to the Government advancing development of the proposed Enhanced Security Measures Bill.

The Bill is designed to empower the security forces with the tools deemed necessary to disrupt criminal networks, reduce violence, and increase public order.

During his Throne Speech marking the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament for 2022/23 on February 10, Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, indicated that the Bill's development is among several legislative engagements being prioritised by the Government during the upcoming year.

He noted that “in building a nation of peace, opportunity and prosperity, the security of our citizens is of paramount importance”.

Noting the difference of opinions over the [use of] States of Public Emergency (SOEs), Neita says the JCC believes that “if we… accelerate the enactment of this [piece of legislation], that would give the security forces another effective tool in the fight against crime”.

Seprod Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Pandohie, notes that the Government has been looking to take what he describes as a “multi-pillar” approach to tackling crime, based on the national security measures announced or initiated.

“[They have sought, for example,] to increase border security [and] we see that they have bought more boats among other inputs, for marine protection,” he said.

The Seprod CEO says based on these and other interventions, such as SOEs and the recently announced 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign, he thinks the Government is “trying to approach [the fight against crime] from the angle of what's coming [into Jamaica] and what's already here”.

“However, I'd like to see more action around border control. The [illegal] guns [being used in violent crimes] must be getting in somehow. So, that's another aspect for consideration,” he adds.

Pandohie is, nonetheless, heartened by the growing regularity with which the Jamaica Constabulary Force is locating illegal weapons.

Among the latest finds are three firearms – a high-powered AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, and an Uzi sub-machine gun – along with 53 assorted rounds of ammunition, which were seized at the Stadium East complex in Kingston during an operation.

The former Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association president says based on these and other finds by the police, “clearly, I think they have some good intelligence going on, and that's leading to some unusual recoveries of firearms. So, kudos to them, and we hope this continues.”