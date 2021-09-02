JET condemns destruction of mangrove forests across Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says it is 'extremely concerned' about the continuing destruction of Jamaica's mangrove forests.

The environmental trust said in a statement Thursday, that it has recently received reports alleging the removal of mangroves within the Palisadoes Port Royal Protected Area by the National Water Commission (NWC), in the absence of the required environmental permit. We have also received reports of further removal of mangroves to facilitate the expansion of the town of Falmouth, Trelawny.

“Mangrove forests are one of the most productive and biologically diverse ecosystems on the planet and their conservation is a key natural adaptation strategy and mitigation measure in response to climate change, providing protection against storms,” the release continued.

It further informed that the Jamaican government has recognised the island's vulnerability to climate change as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) and has stressed the importance of adaptation.

Jamaica's 2020 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in support of the Paris Agreement signed by 196 countries in 2015 stresses the importance of preserving and enhancing the forestry sector.

“The threat posed by the depletion of Jamaica's mangrove forests has long been recognised. The Forestry's Land Use Assessment for the period 1998 and 2013, found that mangroves and swamps had depleted by some 98 per cent in Jamaica,” the release noted.

“We understand that the Forestry Department plans to restore several of the island's mangrove ecosystems and intends to prepare a plan to manage these forests,” said Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, JET's CEO.

“This is moving far too slowly, however, and may not be completed until next year. While this is still being prepared mangroves continue to be destroyed,” she said.

JET has disclosed that it is aware that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) requires replanting and restoration of mangroves, if a permit is given for their removal. The agency typically requires monitoring of the mangroves to ensure they have properly re-established for only five years, whereas studies generally show mangroves tend to be re-established over a much longer time frame, anywhere between 12-25 years.

The environment protection body added that while destruction continues in some areas, a major mangrove restoration project is underway in southern Clarendon where US$2.45 million grant was provided by the UK Blue Carbon.

JET also went on to state that it is aware of other mangrove restoration projects in the planning stages.

“It is counterproductive that we are still allowing large areas of mangroves to be removed while at the same time planning to replant hectares of mangroves,” said Dr Rodriguez-Moodie, “Even if replanting efforts are successful, it will be decades before ecosystem functions are restored.”

“JET would like to see the preparation of the Mangrove Management Plan sped up by the Forestry Department and for NEPA to stop granting permits for the removal of existing mangrove forests and focus on their protection and replanting in areas where they would be most beneficial,” the release further stated.