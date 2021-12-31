JFF announces Reggae Boyz squad for Peru friendly

JFF announces Reggae Boyz squad for Peru friendlyFriday, December 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has announced a 23-man squad for the national senior men's team international friendly against Peru in Lima on January 20, 2022.
The JFF noted in a news release that since the date of the game does not fall within a FIFA window, none of the Europe-based players and some others from Central America were not called.
Specifically, the JFF said Andre Blake, Oneil Fisher and Alvas Powell were not called for the assignment “as the coach will be using the opportunity to look at other players who are unfamiliar to him.”
The Reggae Boyz, under the guidance of newly-appointed interim head coach Paul Hall, will be using the friendly as preparation ahead of three World Cup qualifying games from January 27 to February 2.
After eight matches, the Reggae Boyz are lying in sixth position in the eight-team Concacaf final round playoff. They are on seven points from one win, four draws and three losses, with six matches remaining.
The JFF said all the players, including those not called for the Peru friendly, have made themselves available and are committed to be ready for the three World Cup qualifying games. The 23-man squad for those games will assemble in Jamaica on January 24.
The members of the 23-man squad for the Peru friendly, who will assemble in Jamaica on January 13, are as follows:
- Dwayne Miller
- Jeadine White
- Amal Knight
- Damion Lowe
- Richard King
- Jamoi Topey
- Javain Brown
- Kemar Lawrence
- Je-Vaughn Watson
- Kevon Lambert
- Tevin Shaw
- Ramone Howell
- Devon Williams
- Peter Lee Vassell
- Lamar Walker
- Alex Marshall
- Dwayne Atkinson
- Deshane Beckford
- Kaheem Parris
- Devonte Campbell
- Jourdain Fletcher
- Cory Burke
23. Oquassa Chong
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy