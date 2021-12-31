JFF announces Reggae Boyz squad for Peru friendly

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has announced a 23-man squad for the national senior men's team international friendly against Peru in Lima on January 20, 2022.

The JFF noted in a news release that since the date of the game does not fall within a FIFA window, none of the Europe-based players and some others from Central America were not called.

Specifically, the JFF said Andre Blake, Oneil Fisher and Alvas Powell were not called for the assignment “as the coach will be using the opportunity to look at other players who are unfamiliar to him.”

The Reggae Boyz, under the guidance of newly-appointed interim head coach Paul Hall, will be using the friendly as preparation ahead of three World Cup qualifying games from January 27 to February 2.

After eight matches, the Reggae Boyz are lying in sixth position in the eight-team Concacaf final round playoff. They are on seven points from one win, four draws and three losses, with six matches remaining.

The JFF said all the players, including those not called for the Peru friendly, have made themselves available and are committed to be ready for the three World Cup qualifying games. The 23-man squad for those games will assemble in Jamaica on January 24.

The members of the 23-man squad for the Peru friendly, who will assemble in Jamaica on January 13, are as follows:

Dwayne Miller

Jeadine White

Amal Knight

Damion Lowe

Richard King

Jamoi Topey

Javain Brown

Kemar Lawrence

Je-Vaughn Watson

Kevon Lambert

Tevin Shaw

Ramone Howell

Devon Williams

Peter Lee Vassell

Lamar Walker

Alex Marshall

Dwayne Atkinson

Deshane Beckford

Kaheem Parris

Devonte Campbell

Jourdain Fletcher

Cory Burke

23. Oquassa Chong