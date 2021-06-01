JFF announces final Reggae Girlz squad for USA, Nigeria friendlies

JFF announces final Reggae Girlz squad for USA, Nigeria friendliesTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has announced the final squad for the national senior women's team in preparation for the two upcoming international friendly games as part of US Soccer 2021 WNT Summer Series, presented by AT&T 5G.
The JFF said the team will gather in camp in Houston starting June 4 until June 7 before the delegation will move to the host hotel.
The federation said Jamaica will play number 38 ranked team Nigeria on June 10 and World champions USA on June 13 at the BBVA stadium in Houston, Texas. The games will be the first for the Jamaican team since they participated in the Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers in February 2020.
The JFF said the final squad features 14 World Cup veterans. The local delegation will depart on Thursday out of Montego Bay at 2:20 pm.
The federation said that once the teams arrive in Houston, both for training camp as well as tournament, they will operate under a highly controlled environment that will include testing on arrival for the camp and testing at the host hotel.
The final squad will include Sydney Schnieder; Chantelle Swaby; Konya Plummer; Allyson Swaby; Deneisha Blackwood; Havana Solaun; Chinyelu Asher; Olufolasade Adamoluken; Peyton Mcnamara; Sashana Campbell; Tiernny Wiltshire; Jody Brown; Gabrielle Gayle; Kayla Mccoy; Vyan Sampson; Cheyna Matthews; Yazmeen Jamieson; and Tiffany Cameron.
First time call ups Rebecca Spencer, Drew Spence, Shania Hayles, Mikayla Dayes, and Satara Murray were also named as part of the team.
