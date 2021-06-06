JFF congratulates Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw

JFF congratulates Reggae Girl Khadija ShawSunday, June 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has congratulated Khadija Shaw for her superb performances and accolades this season.
Shaw, the leading goalscorer for Jamaica with 42 goals in 30 games, won the golden boot in the French Women's First Division scoring 22 goals for Bordeaux FC.
She was included in the division's team of the season and her team clinched a spot in the Women's Champions League for next season.
“We are extremely proud of Khadija and the sterling performances she has managed in France,” said President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts.
“She is the embodiment of hard work, resilience and discipline, qualities that make her stand out among her peers. We look forward to her playing a leading role for Jamaica into the Women's Qualifiers beginning in November 2021, confident that Jamaica has one of the best footballers on the globe,” he continued.
