JFF congratulates former Reggae Boy Wes Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Football Federation says it heartily congratulates former Reggae Boyz defender Wes Morgan, who won the English FA Cup on Saturday with Leicester City in England.

“We are extremely happy for Wes,” said JFF President Michael Ricketts.

“He has been a great soldier for Leicester City and a willing servant for Jamaica. There is no better way to bow out of the professional game than with a prestigious trophy. We wish nothing but the very best for him in the future.”

The FA Cup is the second major trophy captain Morgan has won with Leicester City. He lifted the English Premier League with the club in 2016.