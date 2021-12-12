JFF fined by FIFA for bottle-throwing incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has been fined $170,000 by FIFA for a bottle-throwing incident that took place near the end of the World Cup qualifying game against the United States at the National Stadium on November 16.

The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present decision.

The JFF said a plastic water bottle was thrown from the bleachers near the running track and the incident was reported to the FIFA security officer on site.

The federation appealed the decision but FIFA subsequently responded that the appeal was inadmissible.

In its appeal, the JFF expressed regret at the incident, pointed to its constant appeal to fans through different means not to throw objects as well as the limitations on the sale of refreshments inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, the JFF is reminding spectators that they must follow all outlined protocols once they are within the confines of the National Stadium on match day.

It said another breach could threaten Jamaica's hopes of hosting international games in the future.