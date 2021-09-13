JFF mourns death of Reggae Girlz team manager

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has offered condolences to the family of former footballer and national senior women's football team manager, Jean Nelson, who passed on Saturday, after a short period of illness.

Nelson was instrumental in getting the first-ever women's league started formally in the 1990s.

She was also the team manager for the Reggae Girlz throughout their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in France in 2019.

“Usually when the anthem plays I close my eyes, because it's so deep, so I expect it to be very touching. I have always wanted to serve my country; it's fulfilling; it's an honour,” Nelson was quoted as saying regarding the national anthem before games.

In a release on Sunday, the JFF said Nelson was "a stalwart and a giant in her support of women's football."