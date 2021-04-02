JFF mourns passing of Tivoli Gardens FC youth coach

JFF mourns passing of Tivoli Gardens FC youth coachFriday, April 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is expressing its condolences to the players, administrators, fans and well-wishers of the Tivoli Gardens Football Club following the death of popular youth coach Christopher Burnett.
The Federation said that most of the top players who matriculated through the club's youth system would have been tutored by Burnett at some stage of their careers.
He was also the coach of the Exodus Football Academy.
“It's individuals like Mr Burnett who build the foundation of our football,” JFF President Michael Ricketts said.
“We owe a great deal of gratitude to him. His contribution is invaluable and will be felt in years to come. These are tough times indeed and we pray that everybody who was touched by Mr Burnett will stay strong. May his soul rest in peace,” Ricketts added.
