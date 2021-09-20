JFF proposes allowing vaccinated spectators in stadium for World Cup qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is seeking permission from the relevant authorities to allow individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the World Cup qualifier between Jamaica and Canada on Sunday, October 10.

“The JFF will be making representation to the relevant authorities for permission to allow spectators into a fraction of the capacity of the stadium,” the JFF stated in a release on Monday.

“However, the proposal to the government is for interested persons to show proof of full vaccination for attendance. The JFF has indicated to the government its willingness to partner with it in promoting the need for the population to get vaccinated,” added the local football governing body.

The cost of tickets and how they can be purchased will be publicised if permission is granted, the JFF said.

The Reggae Boyz are rooted at the base of the Concacaf octagonal with one point from three games, after losses to Mexico and Panama, and a draw against Costa Rica.

In the October FIFA window, Jamaica play the United States on Thursday, October 7, in Austin, Texas, Canada at home on October 10 and Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, October 13.