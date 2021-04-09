JFF says agreement reached with senior football team regarding contracts

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says an agreement has been reached with the Senior Men's National team in respect of contract terms.

In a statement, the JFF said that the agreed terms relate to payment as well as the welfare of the players which, the federation said, “will serve to establish a strong basis for a harmonious relationship between both parties.”

It also noted that the period of negotiations provided a forum for the ventilation and resolution of some long-standing issues and more recent ones such as player welfare in a pandemic environment.

“The agreement signals the level of effort and commitment by everyone involved to re-align football administration and standards in keeping with emerging international benchmarks,” the statement said.

JFF President Michael Ricketts expressed his excitement over the news.

“I am delighted with the agreement. Now everyone can concentrate on the most important element… Jamaica's football,” he said.

“I want to commend the players and members of the JFF for a job well done. I look forward to every single individual working passionately to improve themselves and the team as we try to qualify for Qatar 2022,” Ricketts added.

“With this full agreement, all stakeholders can now focus efforts on the upcoming football fixtures and tournament preparations. Going forward, the JFF and players have committed to work together to galvanize public and private sector support, which are crucial to the national programme in this important year,” the statement noted.