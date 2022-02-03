JFF suspects Costa Rica played with COVID-positive players

JFF suspects Costa Rica played with COVID-positive playersThursday, February 03, 2022
|
Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) General Secretary Dalton Wint has confirmed that three players and three officials from the Costa Rican team who played against the Reggae Boyz at the National Stadium on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.
Wint, however, was unable to confirm if any of the players had on-pitch time during the Concacaf World Cup Qualifier match.
“Six persons tested positive; three were players and three were officials. I don't know how many of them played. I suspect at least one or two were on the field,” he said.
Wint told OBSERVER ONLINE that if it is confirmed that any of the COVID-19 positive players were allowed to play in Wednesday's match, it would constitute a breach of game rules.
“It is a breach and it needs to be investigated and dealt with. I don't know how the governing bodies will rule after investigations, but the course of action can include a rematch, a fine or Jamaica being awarded the three points,” he said.
The Reggae Boyz lost the game 1-0 to the Costa Ricans.
READ: Jamaica 0:1 Costa Rica: Reggae Boyz out of Qatar World Cup
If Jamaica is awarded the three points from Wednesday's game, it would bring the Reggae Boyz up to ten points in the group.
It, however, would not change their imminent elimination and the end to their World Cup journey.
Wint shared that investigations into these matters can be lengthy and could not confirm when a decision on the next course of action will be made.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy