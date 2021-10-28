JFF to meet with Reggae Girlz coach about sexual misconduct allegations

The executive of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has scheduled a meeting with Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby Jr after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced on Thursday against him.

It is alleged that Busby tried to solicit sex from a player during a recruiting process while he was in charge of the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team.

“The executive will meet with him on Tuesday morning at 9:00 and we will take it from there,” JFF president Michael Ricketts said in a telephone interview with OBSERVER ONLINE.

According Ricketts, he had an initial discussion with Busby Thursday morning, but the coach was unwilling to talk as he was awaiting directives from his attorney-at-law. He said Busby was also waiting on more details on the allegations.

The 52-year-old Busby has been the head coach of the Reggae Girlz since January last year, after Hue Menzies opted not to renew his contract. Menzies and the JFF had been locked in a dispute over outstanding payments.

Busby was an assistant to Menzies, who guided the Reggae Girlz to the France 2019 Women's World Cup.