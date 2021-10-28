JFF to meet with Reggae Girlz coach about sexual misconduct allegations

JFF to meet with Reggae Girlz coach about sexual misconduct allegationsThursday, October 28, 2021
|
The executive of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has scheduled a meeting with Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby Jr after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced on Thursday against him.
It is alleged that Busby tried to solicit sex from a player during a recruiting process while he was in charge of the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team.
“The executive will meet with him on Tuesday morning at 9:00 and we will take it from there,” JFF president Michael Ricketts said in a telephone interview with OBSERVER ONLINE.
According Ricketts, he had an initial discussion with Busby Thursday morning, but the coach was unwilling to talk as he was awaiting directives from his attorney-at-law. He said Busby was also waiting on more details on the allegations.
The 52-year-old Busby has been the head coach of the Reggae Girlz since January last year, after Hue Menzies opted not to renew his contract. Menzies and the JFF had been locked in a dispute over outstanding payments.
Busby was an assistant to Menzies, who guided the Reggae Girlz to the France 2019 Women's World Cup.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy