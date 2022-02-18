JFJ alarmed at rising police-involved killings, including shootings of mentally ill people

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says it is alarmed by the data provided by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) regarding the number of fatal shootings involving the police since the start of 2022.

In a release, the organization shared that it is even more perturbed about police shootings involving four mentally ill persons, three of which are fatal. It noted that the current data suggests an early indication of a trend in the wrong direction, and a society that is found wanting in the way it treats its most vulnerable.

“INDECOM's data indicate that since the start of the year, there have been a total of 19 fatal shootings, 11 of which occurred in February alone, and the month has not yet ended. This suggests that the State is on track to match or surpass previous high rates of police killing,” it read.

“In 2021, there was a total of 127 fatal shootings involving members of the security forces; and 2020 recorded 115 police involved shootings, representing a 33 per cent increase when compared to 2019.”

JFJ also noted that not only is it alarmed at the increasing number of police involved shootings, but even more outraged given the failure to protect a vulnerable group.

“The revealed data once again brings into question the use of deadly force by the security forces, especially among the most marginalised and those in poor communities,” the document read. “The organisation charges that the JCF must address the longstanding issue of how members of the force interact with those with mental illnesses, including repeated calls for special training to deal with the mentally ill and the use of non-lethal weapons, as appropriate.”

The organization shared that while it “recognises that each incident of police-involved killing must be judged based on its own unique circumstances, the organization is concerned that the act of shooting our way through crime and violence has become the norm and justification for the society's pervasive high crime rate” adding that although it understands the complexities of crime and the difficulties faced,” JFJ contends “that societies that place greater emphasis on violent measures to deal with difficult social problems are merely scratching the surface without a firm handle on deeper underlying issues.”

JFJ says it continues to call on the modernisation of the police force to better facilitate sensible community-based and intelligence-driven policing. Further, ongoing training of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the Use of Force and Firearms policy is necessary, with officers being reminded of the principles of proportionality, legality, accountability and necessity (PLAN).

The organisation also encourages the Government of Jamaica to ensure the widespread implementation of the use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency in police operations which can lead to accountability where necessary.

“If reform is to occur, those elected and appointed to lead this country need to garner the political will to take the requisite steps to effect real and sustainable change. This includes acting on the recommendations of the 2015 Joint Select Committee of Parliament Report regarding explicit provisions on arrest and prosecutorial powers of INDECOM, consistent with the ruling of the Full Court,” the statement read.

“Six years later, the inaction of the Government around the legislative changes to INDECOM calls into question its commitment in addressing the issue of police-involved shootings.”