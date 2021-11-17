JFJ appoints Mickel Jackson as new executive director

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has announced the appointment of Mickel Jackson as its new executive director.

Before joining JFJ, Jackson was a senior manager with Jamaica AIDS Support for Life and has worked for the Council of Voluntary Services/United Way of Jamaica.

A news release from the human rights lobby group said Jackson's career in development and philanthropy spans more than a decade.

"She has performed leadership roles in programme areas such as human rights, HIV and AIDS, youth, and education development," the JFJ release said.

It added that Jackson "has secured funding from and worked for projects funded by various donor agencies, including Global Fund, Global Affairs Canada, USAID, and PEPFAR, as well as government and private funders".

According to JFJ, Jackson possesses extensive experience and proven expertise in several areas such as strategic analysis and planning, external relations, and resource mobilisation.

Jackson is the holder of a master's degree in public policy and management from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. She is also an adjunct lecturer with the University College of the Caribbean (UCC) where she teaches courses in politics, business communication, sociology and business ethics, the release said.

"The Board [of JFJ] has the fullest confidence that Mickel will use her years of non-profit experience and leadership to foster growth of the organisation in the years to come," declared the human rights lobby group.