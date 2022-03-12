JFJ calls for greater accountability and structural changes to FLA amidst damning report

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has called on the Prime Minister to demonstrate to the country that the government is serious about tackling corruption and crime by making comprehensive changes to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

The organisation went on to also urge Opposition Leader Mark Golding to have opposition spokesperson on national security, Peter Bunting relinquish his duties, after Robert Montague stepped down from his position on Friday.

“JFJ notes the resignation of one former national security minister, Robert Montague, from his current cabinet post. The Leader of the Opposition is urged to follow suit by asking the other former National Security Minister, Peter Bunting, Opposition current spokesperson on national security and leader of business opposition to relinquish official duties within the Senate pending further investigations,” JFJ said.

In response to the findings and the allegations made against public officials in the recently released Integrity Commission report, the JFJ has called for the complete removal of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) from executive control.

“JFJ renews its call for the FLA to be completely removed from executive control, with the agency being a body of Parliament, and board members appointed by the Governor General, following consultation with both the Leader of Opposition and the Prime Minister,” the JFJ release said.

“Notably, a body of Parliament will still require curtailment of ministerial interference. The current review of the Firearms Act by Parliament should be open to public consultation so that this recommendation is fully ventilated. Further, there is no clear cut provision in the Firearms Act to properly revoke questionable grants of firearm user's license – this needs urgent reform,” it continued.

The JFJ also stated that Parliament should accept recommendations to alleviate other issues of corruption.

“As Parliament also reviews the Integrity Commission Act and the Protected Disclosure (Whistle-blower) Act, we trust that they will accept recommendations of developing a broad and comprehensive Anti-Corruption legislation that will address issues of bribery, conflict of interest and state board appointments,” the JFJ said.

The organisation further added: “JFJ is in agreement with the Prime Minister's suggestion of a fit and proper criteria for FLA board members. We submit further, however, that a similar process be extended to Cabinet members and Senators, along with each member of the House receiving ethics and integrity training in accordance with international standards and the Parliamentary tradition and rules.”