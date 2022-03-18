JFJ calls for public officials to be charged for DRMA breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is calling for government officials who were seen maskless at a recent event to be charged for breaches against the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The organisation stated that the $100,000 fine from each minister is not sufficient, as many Jamaicans have faced tougher penalties for the similar breaches.

“The display, which saw officials without masks and not adhering to social distancing protocols, is an insult to the Jamaican citizenry, many of who were charged under the DRMA, while public officials merely offer a 'contribution' of J$100,000 of self-imposed fines for their flagrant breach. JFJ is therefore calling for the officials to be charged by the courts in accordance with the DRMA Act, which had been in effect at the time,” JFJ said in a release.

JFJ slammed the government officials, calling for an apology from those who were in breach.

“The organisation chastises the government officials for what can only be described as a poor display of leadership and a slap in the face of many poor Jamaicans who have had to face harsh fines under the DRMA. It is therefore imperative that an apology be extended by each public official seen in the video to the Jamaican people,” JFJ said.

“JFJ further urges the government to always ensure equity in the application of the law. Anything less is an indication of the general sentiment of “the two Jamaicas” and further contributes to the lack of trust in social and political institutions. To whom much is given, much is expected,” the release said.