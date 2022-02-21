JFJ calls for urgent investigation into FLA corruption allegations

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says it is outraged by the damning allegations that have come to light regarding the issuing of gun licences by the Firearms Licencing Authority (FLA) to individuals of questionable character with alleged ties to criminality, including organised crime.

“Even more shocking, is the alleged involvement of a former high-ranking government official and the purported inaction, almost scant regard, from the responsible ministry in tackling the longstanding issue,” JFJ said in a statement on Monday.

“The current allegations made by the FLA leadership echoes similar allegations levelled against the state agency in 2017. The regularity of these allegations is suggestive of a larger issue at the FLA. Not only has the state failed to act, but the allegations levelled undermine legitimate crime-fighting efforts, contributing to the lack of trust within society that fuels the crime monster,” JFJ said.

According to the JFJ, successive administrations have failed to wholesomely tackle crime including, targeting the highly connected or the powerful behind the criminal networks. It contends that among the reasons criminals and criminality continue to thrive is in part because those in authority have not had the desire or the will to take the necessary steps to deal with the corruption.

“We believe far too often reviews are conducted, reports written, with little done to bring resolve to these matters. Instead, the focus has been on band-aid-driven public relations measures.”

JFJ also said it strongly condemns what can only be described as “state-sanctioned criminality”, where public officials are involved in issuing gun permits to known criminals.

The JFJ further called for an urgent probe and comprehensive reform.

“This latest series of events speaks to the wider issue of how state boards are appointed. The time has come for the FLA to be completely removed from executive control, with the agency being a body of Parliament, and board members appointed by the Governor General, following consultation with both the Leader of Opposition and the

Prime Minister,” JFJ argued.

The organisation has also called for the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Integrity Commission to immediately conduct a probe into the allegations of impropriety at the agency.

“The probe must indicate who received the permits, and the permits subsequently revoked. In addition, agency officials involved must be prosecuted. Justice requires action if the cycle of corruption and links to criminality are to be broken,” JFJ added.