JFJ head dismisses anti-police accusations

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Executive Director for Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ), Mickel Jackson, is dismissing naysayers' claim that the organisation is against the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

According to Jackson, who was speaking on Wednesday at the launch of JFJ's 57-page justice report at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, in St Andrew, the organisation supports the JCF but not officers who fail to work within the ambit of the law.

“I use this opportunity to clarify a common misconception about the role of JFJ and how we feel about interacting with the police force. We support the police, absolutely we do. We stand in unison with the good men and women of the force,” Jackson said.

“I want to be very clear around that, however, we cannot stand with those who break the law and challenge the very humanity of the Jamaican citizens. It is on that basis that JFJ offers strong condemnation towards those who step outside the law. I think we should all do the same,” she added.

Jackson believes the high levels of crime in the country must be cauterised but noted that the security forces must work within the law to achieve objectives while maintaining the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

“If in addressing crime, we proceed with an assumption of guilt until proven innocent and apply it to groups of people based on where they come from, what they wear, or how much money they make, we would have lost the very thing we were fighting to preserve in the first place,” Jackson said.

She noted that the 2021 INDECOM report indicates that more needs to be done to address the low conviction rate of officers involved in taking the lives of Jamaican citizens. She also called for effective police and judicial reforms, among which she stated that the use of body-worn cameras is of high priority.