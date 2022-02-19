JFJ outraged by FLA corruption allegations, calls for urgent probe

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has expressed outrage over damning allegations that the Firearms Licencing Authority (FLA) issued gun permits to individuals of questionable character with alleged ties to criminality, including organised crime.

In a news release, the JFJ said even more shocking is the alleged involvement of a former high-ranking government official and the purported inaction, almost scant regard, from the responsible ministry in tackling the longstanding issue.

JFJ said the current allegations made by the FLA leadership echoes similar allegations levelled against the state agency in 2017.

“The regularity of these allegations is suggestive of a larger issue at the FLA. Not only has the state failed to act, but the allegations levelled undermine legitimate crime-fighting efforts, contributing to the lack of trust within society that fuels the crime monster.

“A case in point is the recent revelation by former deputy chairman of the FLA, who by his own admission, stated he had knowledge of an acquaintance allegedly bribing an official to secure a firearm licence. One has to ask the questions, what is expected of our public officials when such an affront to our laws are known to them? Is there an obligation to report?” the JFJ said.

The latest allegations of corruption at the FLA were made by the agency's CEO, Shane Dalling, at a press conference on Tuesday. He said when he joined the FLA in June 2017 he had noticed that people of questionable character were being granted firearm licences.

He said a review by MOCA and the FLA administration, headed by him, “discovered hundreds of criminal elements from Westmoreland, St James, Trelawny, Manchester, [and] Clarendon who received gun licences although the police had warned against granting any such licences to the individuals”.

Dalling said his checks so far reveal more than 200 such cases of people with criminal trace and criminal conviction who have been granted firearm licences. Among them, he said, was a Corporate Area 'don' who got four gun licences.

In its news release, the JFJ said it has for years maintained that successive administrations have failed to wholesomely tackle crime including, targeting the highly connected or the powerful behind the criminal networks.

JFJ contends that among the reasons criminals and criminality continue to thrive, is in part because those in authority have not had the desire or the will to take the necessary steps to deal with the corruption.

“We believe far too often reviews are conducted, reports written, with little done to bring resolve to these matters. Instead, the focus has been on Band-Aid -driven public relations measures.

“JFJ strongly condemns what can only be described as 'state sanctioned criminality' where public officials are involved in issuing gun permits to known criminals. Unfortunately, this is a longstanding issue plaguing the FLA with very little change over the years. The operation of the agency amounts to 'cyclical madness' as the same problems persist despite a change in leadership, suggestive of a systemic problem,” the release stated.

It said the latest series of events speaks to a wider issue of how state boards are appointed.

“The time has come for the FLA to be completely removed from executive control, with the agency being a body of Parliament, and board members appointed by the Governor General, following consultation with both the Leader of Opposition and the prime minister,” the JFJ said.

It also called for the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Integrity Commission to immediately conduct a probe into the allegations of impropriety at the FLA.

“The probe must indicate who received the permits, and the permits subsequently revoked. In addition, agency officials involved must be prosecuted. Justice requires action if the cycle of corruption and links to criminality are to be broken,” the FLA said.