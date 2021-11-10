JHTA, Bartlett to discuss rules for Kingston hotels on Thursday

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, will meet on Thursday to finalise discussions on how to minimise disruptions experienced by international visitors to Kingston who now have to quarantine for eight days.

While having hotels in the Capital city included in the tourism ministry's resilient corridor would solve the problem, care has to be taken to ensure a scientific approach is followed, said JHTA President, Clifton Reader, during a media briefing on Wednesday.

“We want Kingston to be part of the corridor but we have to respect science,” he said.

He argued that the Capital city's population density is greater than the north coast's where the resilient corridor, a safety bubble for visitors and tourism sector employees, is largely located. This has shaped the decision on whether to include Kingston accommodations in the safe zone, he said.

There will be an attempt, Reader added, to have Kingston hotels receive similar benefits to those in the corridor by categorising them as members of a business district or economic zone.

The next step would be to put rules in place, similar to the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) criteria laid out for accommodations and attractions.

The TPDCo has been issuing certifications and those that get its seal of approval are listed on its website.

In addition to ensuring that those seeking TPDCo certification know exactly what it takes to keep themselves and visitors safe, there is also a big push to have tourism employees vaccinated. This has seen the vaccination rate in the accommodations sector move from 55 per cent a month ago to 62 per cent, on average now. The rate is 59 per cent at the main attractions and 40 per cent in the transportation sector. It is being driven by the return of cruise ships whose operators have very clear guidelines under which they will agree to call at Jamaica's ports.

Vaccination rates are 41 per cent and climbing at the country's ports and airports, according to data provided by the JHTA's Reader.

It is anticipated that issues such as vaccination take up and other safety measures would need to be explored during discussions about any plans to bring Kingston hotels into the fold. Reader has suggested that, similar to the TPDCo's website listing of all certified industry players, there needs to be a website to let “guests know Kingston is open for business”.

Charmaine N Clarke