JLP, PNP agree to local government debates

JLP, PNP agree to local government debatesWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) have agreed to participate in political debates organised by the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) ahead of the nation's next local government elections.
This decision was affirmed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday November 4, 2021, at the office of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce.
Signing for the parties were JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, and PNP Deputy General Secretary, Nekeisha Burrell.
Noel daCosta, chairman of the Jamaica Debates Commission, was the witness.
Jamaica's next local government elections are due by the end of February 2022. Prime Minister Andrew Holness had earlier affirmed that they will not be staged during the 2021 calendar year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The imminent local government debates will be the third staged ahead of Jamaica's Local Government Elections. Previous debates were held in 2012 and 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy