JLP, PNP agree to local government debates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) have agreed to participate in political debates organised by the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) ahead of the nation's next local government elections.

This decision was affirmed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday November 4, 2021, at the office of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce.

Signing for the parties were JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, and PNP Deputy General Secretary, Nekeisha Burrell.

Noel daCosta, chairman of the Jamaica Debates Commission, was the witness.

Jamaica's next local government elections are due by the end of February 2022. Prime Minister Andrew Holness had earlier affirmed that they will not be staged during the 2021 calendar year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The imminent local government debates will be the third staged ahead of Jamaica's Local Government Elections. Previous debates were held in 2012 and 2016.