JLP Education Fund, PM's Positive Jamaica Foundation donate $2.5m to UTech for students in need

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister and Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Andrew Holness has donated J$2.5 million to the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) to assist students in need.

According to a release, the funds are to help “close the gap" in the tuition fees.

Holness presented UTech's acting President, Professor Colin Gyles with two cheques on Friday – one for $1.5 million from the JLP Education Fund and the other for $1 million from the prime minister's Positive Jamaica Foundation.

In presenting the donation to the university, the prime minister shared that universities “are very important institutions in the development of our society” and expressed that “it is through our universities that we build the human capital of our country and this human capital is so important for growth and development.”

Noting that it has always been a commitment of his to ensure that he does all he can do to support university students, the prime minister said the donation is an indication that his Government is trying to “show to the people of Jamaica that the political party is not just vote-getting machinery” but that it serves “the real needs of the people, not just in policy but also practically.”

In this regard, he added that “we are corporatizing our efforts and ensuring that as a political organisation that we are not just carrying political messages, but that we are fulfilling our social responsibilities as well.”

Holness also underscored that a deliberate effort was made to offer financial support directly to the University rather than to individuals, so that the assistance given to students identified as having the greatest need, would be a transparent and non-political process. He noted that under the terms of the scholarship, the funds should continue to be awarded to students who are performing at a good academic standard and to close the gap in honouring their tuition fees. Recipients should also be participating in the life of the university and in national life.

Professor Gyles, in expressing gratitude to the prime minister, noted that the university continues to be mindful of the financial challenges faced by students and continues to seek ways of providing assistance through scholarships and grants, many of which are funded by the private sector.

UTech, Jamaica Students' Union President, Robyn Murray also offered words of appreciation to the prime minister, noting that despite sustained efforts to assist students financially, there remains “a great cry for assistance from our constituents and so we know that this donation will certainly help.”

The scholarship to Utech is being offered for the third consecutive year by the Jamaica Labour Party Education Fund and the JLP Foundation.