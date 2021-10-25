JLP MP calls for removal of PNP councillor as Portmore deputy mayor

JLP MP calls for removal of PNP councillor as Portmore deputy mayorMonday, October 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller has called on the Minister of Local Government to immediately remove People's National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Edgewater Division, Alrick Campbell as the deputy mayor of Portmore.
Miller's call comes after a video surfaced online of Campbell in an alleged faceoff with residents of Morris Meadows in Portmore.
In the almost two and half minutes long video, Campbell's vehicle is seen in front of a gate that serves as an entrance to the community. People can be heard complaining that the councillor's vehicle is prohibiting residents from entering or leaving the area.
In a statement, Miller said that the behaviour displayed by Campbell towards residents is ''unflattering and has brought the title of deputy mayor into disgrace.''
“I am calling on the high command of the JCF, the Political Ombudsman along with the Integrity Commission to immediately investigate if there was any corrupt use of power by Mr Campbell during the confrontation with residents,'' he said.
The dispute was allegedly stirred over the construction of a community gate.
Campbell was reportedly not thrilled with the construction taking place and tried to gain access to the community but was prevented from doing so by a private security team, at which point he reportedly used his vehicle to block the entrance.
Residents can be heard calling the act ''childish'' and ''unnecessary''.
“I am also calling on the leader of the People's National Party, Mark Golding to state his position on the matter as clearly this cannot be the standard that he supports,'' Miller said.
The first time Member of Parliament went on to state that he was ''astonished and disappointed that this was a member of a political party seeking to hold office and form the Government.''
“There is no room in our modern Jamaica for any such conduct to be carried out by any political representative. I want to encourage the residents of Morris Meadows to come forward and assist the JCF in its investigations,'' Miller added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy