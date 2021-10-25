JLP MP calls for removal of PNP councillor as Portmore deputy mayor

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller has called on the Minister of Local Government to immediately remove People's National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Edgewater Division, Alrick Campbell as the deputy mayor of Portmore.

Miller's call comes after a video surfaced online of Campbell in an alleged faceoff with residents of Morris Meadows in Portmore.

In the almost two and half minutes long video, Campbell's vehicle is seen in front of a gate that serves as an entrance to the community. People can be heard complaining that the councillor's vehicle is prohibiting residents from entering or leaving the area.

In a statement, Miller said that the behaviour displayed by Campbell towards residents is ''unflattering and has brought the title of deputy mayor into disgrace.''

“I am calling on the high command of the JCF, the Political Ombudsman along with the Integrity Commission to immediately investigate if there was any corrupt use of power by Mr Campbell during the confrontation with residents,'' he said.

The dispute was allegedly stirred over the construction of a community gate.

Campbell was reportedly not thrilled with the construction taking place and tried to gain access to the community but was prevented from doing so by a private security team, at which point he reportedly used his vehicle to block the entrance.

Residents can be heard calling the act ''childish'' and ''unnecessary''.

“I am also calling on the leader of the People's National Party, Mark Golding to state his position on the matter as clearly this cannot be the standard that he supports,'' Miller said.

The first time Member of Parliament went on to state that he was ''astonished and disappointed that this was a member of a political party seeking to hold office and form the Government.''

“There is no room in our modern Jamaica for any such conduct to be carried out by any political representative. I want to encourage the residents of Morris Meadows to come forward and assist the JCF in its investigations,'' Miller added.