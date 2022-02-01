JLP councillor freed of gun, assault charges in alleged domestic dispute

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Montego Bay South East Division, Arthur Lynch was freed of charges when he appeared at the St James Parish Court on Tuesday morning.

Lynch was arrested last December after police received allegations of a domestic dispute involving his estranged wife.

According to a police source, Lynch, during the dispute, allegedly pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at her.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday, Councillor Lynch maintained his innocence and declared that the allegations were untrue.

"The allegations were not true," Lynch said.

The councillor shared that not only has he been suspended from the Jamaica Labour Party after the allegations were made, his family and work life were also disrupted.

"During the course of December 8 until now, I have been adversely affected by the allegations that were made against me," the councillor said.

The charges were dismissed after Councillor Lynch's enstranged wife "indicated to the court that she has no further interest in the matter".

Rochelle Clayton