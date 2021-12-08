JLP councillor on gun, assault charges after dispute with wife

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Arthur Lynch, Jamaica Labour Party's councillor for the Montego Bay South East Division, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

According to police sources, Lynch, during a dispute with his wife, allegedly pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at her.

“During a dispute between the accused and his wife, it is alleged that the accused pulled his license firearm and pointed it at the complainant. The complainant made a report to the police, a statement was recorded and investigation conducted,” an Observer Online source said.

“The accused was arrested, charged and placed into custody. The firearm was also seized by the police,” the source added.

More information to come.